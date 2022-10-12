Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra plan wedding; no invitation for Karan Johar?

Bollywood lovebirds, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are ready to take their relationship to next level with a 2023 wedding.

As per the reports from Indian media agencies, the ‘Shershaah’ couple is ready to take the plunge after dropping some hints in their respective ‘Koffee With Karan’ outings earlier this year.

While the fans have been shipping the two for a long and want to see this reel couple together in real life too, the Bollywood stars are also sure about each other and are set to tie the knot. If reports are to go by, they have also started their plans for the lavish affair which will take place in the first half of 2023.

Citing the sources close to the celebrities, the publication reported, “Sidharth and Kiara are very much in love with each other. They have gone through every phase of their relationship and now are sure that they want to be one and get married.”

“Everyone witnessed their relationship on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7 all thanks to Karan.”

When questioned if Johar, who has been quite enthusiastic about this union, will be invited to the ceremony, the insider replied, “We too hope he [Johar] is invited to the wedding.”

According to the details revealed by the insider, Advani and Malhotra will get married next year in April, in a ‘close-knit affair’. Reportedly, the duo will exchange vows in a Delhi ceremony, in attendance of family and relatives of the ‘Student of the Year’ debutante only, and no Bollywood celebs will be invited.

The insider affirmed, “Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage and then they might keep a cocktail party followed by the reception. But we don’t know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi.”

It is pertinent to mention that both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been tight-lipped about their relationship until their respective ‘Kouch’ appearances this year.

