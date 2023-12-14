Kidnapped Karachi youth returns home unharmed

KARACHI: The 19-year-old boy, Mujtaba – who had been kidnapped a day before – returned home at 3 am on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing the victim’s family statement.

According to the details, Mujtaba advertised a plot for sale on an online property-selling website and was held hostage along with his mother and friend Osama by two armed men near the Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

The victim’s mother in her statement claimed that a man named Kamran Pasha pulled out a gun near Ahsanabad, forced her and Mujtaba’s friend to leave the car near Jamali Bridge – Super Highway, and abducted Mujtaba along with the car.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the SITE Super Highway police station on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The police officials assured that the accused involved in the kidnapping will be soon nabbed as the investigation in the case is underway, while the police are busy recording the statement from the kidnapped teenager and his relatives.