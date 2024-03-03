Kidnapped newborn recovered by police

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police recovered a newborn baby kidnapped from a hospital on February 22, ARY News reported.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rana Dilawar said that a man allegedly involved in the kidnapping was also arrested in the operation.

The ASP said that the accused Hamza alias Sonu was involved in kidnapping a newborn baby from a Civil Hospital in February.

ASP Rana Dilawar said that another kidnapper Shahnaz is on the run while efforts are being made to arrest her.

Earlier on January 18, Karachi police claimed to have arrested a female suspect allegedly involved in the illegal trafficking of newborns and recovered an infant from her possession

According to details, the arrested trafficker, Fatima, was engaged in purchasing newborns from hospitals and various rural areas in Karachi.

The Kharadar Police claimed that the rescued newborn was bought by the suspect from a village near Thatta for Rs 200,000 and traveled to Karachi with the intention of ‘selling’ the newborn.