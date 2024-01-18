Woman arrested for newborn trafficking in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested a female suspect allegedly involved in the illegal trafficking of newborns and recovered an infant from her possession, ARY News reported.

According to details, the arrested trafficker, Fatima, was engaged in purchasing newborns from hospitals and various rural areas in Karachi.

The Kharadar Police claimed that the rescued newborn was bought by the suspect from a village near Thatta for Rs 200,000 and traveled to Karachi with the intention of ‘selling’ the newborn.

The police lodged a case against the arrested newborn trafficker Fatima.

Last year, Peshawar police claimed to have arrested the two suspects including a woman involved in the kidnapping of a newborn from Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nayab Moiz claimed that the police with the help of the CCTV footage identified the accused.

Meanwhile, after conducting the DNA test of the applicant and the kidnapped male infant, the minor child was handed over to the parents.

The ASP further said that the accused had kidnapped the child from the gynecological ward and handed over the other girl to the parents.