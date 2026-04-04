Former England right back Kieran Trippier will leave Newcastle United after ​four and a half years when ‌his contract expires this summer, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The former Burnley, ​Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid player ​was key to Newcastle’s League Cup ⁠campaign last season when they won ​their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

“This is ​where I have felt most at home. It’s emotional … I’m going to miss you all, ​but to win a trophy with ​you guys was really, really special, the best ‌of ⁠my career,” Kieran Trippier, 35, said in a statement.

After Kieran Trippier joined from Atletico in 2022, Newcastle enjoyed their best Premier ​League season ​in two ⁠decades as they finished fourth in 2022-23, returning to European ​competition for the first time since ​2012-13.

“From ⁠the moment he walked through the door, he has helped to drive standards ⁠that ​have changed the club’s ​trajectory,” Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said.