‘I was torturing myself…’: ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya shares his extensive prep for the film

Bollywood debutante Lakshya, who chose ‘Kill’ as his first feature film, detailed his extensive routine to prepare for the challenging role.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Lakshya, who made his big screen debut in the recently released ‘Kill’ of Dharma Productions, shared that he used to torture himself, by sleeping less and isolating himself from people to get into a certain zone.

“The prep for the action went on for about 7-8 months. We used to practice martial arts, for 4-5 hours every day, with no days off. I used to rehearse every day with forty goons, fighters, and my co-actors, and there are 40-45 killings in the film, so we used to train accordingly,” he began to explain the extensive routine to prepare for the action sequences.

Lakshya continued, “We used to practice day in and day out, with no days off, no cheat days, no cheat meals, no bunking, nothing at all, everyone came and worked hard.”

Further speaking about his physical transformation, he added, “I tried to build a good physique so it took a lot of hard work. I was on a very strict diet, eating 2500 calories every day, and that too was fluctuating, with eating the right amount of protein, carbs and fats. I was working out for two hours and then going for my 6-7 hours of martial arts training.”

“I used to do twelve hours of shooting, two hours of workout, 15-16 hours of work and that went on for a good 80-90 days, and I was genuinely torturing myself,” he explained. “My character in the film, Amrit, goes through a very massive personal loss, and because of this, he does what he does. So to justify that, I was torturing myself. I was purposely sleeping less, just so that my eyes looked puffy the next morning. I was doing all those stupid things to keep me in a certain state of mind, in a certain zone. I was only watching dark cinema like Chernobyl, and listening to Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani singer who won a Grammy, I used to listen to her songs and all those things helped a lot.”

“I stopped meeting my friends, I stopped talking to my family because I wanted to stay in a certain state,” he concluded.

Notably, the title marks the big screen debut of Lakshya, who essays army commando Amrit in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s action thriller ‘Kill’, co-starring Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala.

After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, ‘Kill’ is now running successfully in theatres.

