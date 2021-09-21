Retired govt officer shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified assailants have opened fire on a retired government officer in North Karachi Sector 11/A, leaving him seriously wounded, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A retired government officer was shot dead by two armed men on a motorcycle outside his residence in North Karachi today.

The wounded man was immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries while receiving medical assistance.

The deceased man was identified as Masood Ali.

Police told the media that the deceased man received bullets on his head, whereas, the officials found five rounds of 30-bore pistol from the crime scene.

Police launched an investigation into the incident and expressed suspicions of target killing of the ex-government officer.

After completing legal procedures, Masood Ali’s body was handed over to the family members.

Earlier on Monday, a 21-year-old man had been killed in a gun attack on a car in Karachi near Met Department round-about at University Road.

Police had said that the slain man was identified as 21-year-old Umair Butt who stopped to purchase fruits near Met Department round-about. Police claimed that two armed men opened fire on Umair Butt’s car over resisting the dacoity, leaving him dead on the spot.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East had said that two more persons were also present alongside the slain man in the car as per the statement of the eyewitnesses.

Four armed men on two motorcycles had tried to snatch the valuables from Umair Butt. After facing resistance from Butt, they opened fire when an elderly citizen was sitting inside the car.

The police officer had said that officials have reached the hospital to record the statement of the elderly man. He added that the statement of the eyewitness will further clarify the incident.