SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test firing of a strategic cruise ​missile and evaluations of anti-ship, anti-submarine and air defence ‌systems aboard the naval destroyer Kang Kon, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

The tests were conducted on Friday as part of an ​assessment of the newly built warship’s combat systems. They ​included checks of target-detection and information-processing capabilities, integrated ⁠firepower systems, naval guns, automatic cannons and electronic warfare equipment, ​KCNA said.

Kim was briefed on the vessel’s weapons evaluation programme ​before watching the strategic cruise missile launch and other tests, according to the report.

KCNA said Kim hailed recent advances in weapons development and ​called for further efforts to expand North Korea’s war ​deterrence and combat capabilities.

He ordered officials to complete trials of the Kang ‌Kon ⁠and commission the destroyer into naval service within two months, KCNA said.

Late last month, North Korea commissioned the 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon and announced plans to deploy the Kang Kon, a ​vessel of the ​same class, ⁠as part of a broader naval modernisation drive.

Kim has called for the construction of two ​warships of the class every year over the ​next ⁠five years and also outlined plans for larger 10,000-ton warships.

The Kang Kon was repaired last year after partially capsizing during a launch ceremony.

North ⁠Korea ​has increasingly highlighted naval development as ​it seeks to bolster what Kim has described as the weakest branch of ​its armed forces.