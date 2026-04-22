Kim Kardashian and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton are turning heads with their latest romantic escapade – a surf date in Malibu.

The reality star, 45, and the F1 champion, 41, were spotted in the Pacific Ocean, sparking frenzy online. Kim rocked a black dress, while Lewis sported a sporty black rash guard and swim trunks.

Their beach date marks another milestone in Kim’s dating journey, following her divorce from Kanye West in 2022.

Fans are divided, with some swooning over the pair’s chemistry and others questioning the timing of their viral outing. Kim later fueled speculation by posting a photo of herself on Lewis’ lap, sending followers into a frenzy.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s romance has been heating up. They sparked dating rumors in January 2026 after being spotted together in Aspen and the UK.

The pair took their relationship public in February 2026, attending the Super Bowl together, and recently fueled speculation with a romantic surf date in Malibu in April 2026.

Their Relationship Timeline:

In January 2026 Kim and Lewis sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in Aspen and the UK.

February 2026 couple attended the Super Bowl together, making their relationship public an now April 2026 they Shared a romantic surf date in Malibu.