Kim Kardashian latest blonde look sets social media ablaze

American socialite and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian has once again captured attention with a dramatic change in style, unveiling a new blonde hairstyle on Instagram.

The reality star shared a selfie to showcase her ash-blonde locks contrasted with dark brown roots, drawing instant reactions across social media.

Kim Kardashian, dressed in white loungewear, revealed the fresh look while still in the middle of her glam routine.

The transformation quickly became a talking point, with friends, fans and her hairstylist applauding the striking change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)



This is far from the first time Kim Kardashian has experimented with lighter tones.

She previously stunned at the 2024 Met Gala with platinum blonde hair and famously channelled Marilyn Monroe in 2022 by adopting an icy blonde look to complement the star’s iconic dress.

Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, highlighted the effort behind maintaining both colour and condition, noting that Kim Kardashian’s hair transformation required careful treatments to protect its health.

Kim’s blonde looks have repeatedly sparked major trends, proving her ability to reinvent her style while influencing global fashion and beauty standards.

With her latest reveal, Kim once again reinforces her reputation for bold style choices that consistently keep her at the centre of cultural conversation.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian faces backlash over pricey body treatment

Earlier, Kim Kardashian, was facing public criticism after promoting an expensive stem cell treatment on social media.

In an Instagram post on 8 August, Kim shared that she travelled to Mexico to undergo stem cell therapy for severe shoulder pain caused by a weightlifting injury two years ago.

She said the procedure, carried out by Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna Health, gave her instant relief and restored her full range of motion.

Kim Kardashian explained that the positive results encouraged her to return for another stem cell treatment to address long-term back pain.