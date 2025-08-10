Kim Kardashian faces backlash over pricey body treatment

American socialite and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, is facing public criticism after promoting an expensive stem cell treatment on social media.

In an Instagram post on 8 August, Kim Kardashian shared that she travelled to Mexico to undergo stem cell therapy for severe shoulder pain caused by a weightlifting injury two years ago.

She said the procedure, carried out by Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna Health, gave her instant relief and restored her full range of motion.

Kim Kardashian explained that the positive results encouraged her to return for another stem cell treatment to address long-term back pain.

She claimed this second procedure also brought immediate improvement, calling it life-changing.

However, many people have pointed out that such stem cell treatment is far from affordable.

In Mexico, the cost can range from \$4,000 to \$15,000, according to Global Stem Cell Therapy.

On top of this, several stem cell treatments, including those for shoulder and back pain, are not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Kim Kardashian’s post has drawn mixed reactions, with some accusing her of promoting a medical procedure that is out of reach for most people.

While she described the treatment as transformative, the high price and lack of FDA approval have fuelled public debate over whether it was responsible for her to endorse it so openly.

