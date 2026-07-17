Kim Kardashian clears air over 'Lake Life' post following MJ Shannon's death

Kim Kardashian cleared the air about her recent social media post after the death of her grandmother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon.

On July 16, briefly after Kris Jenner announced her mother’s death, on the other hand, Kim Kardashian posted an album of images featuring her recent lakeside getaway with her family. The post featured SKIMS founder posing with Khloe Kardashian on a boat, having Kendall Jenner pour tequila into her mouth as she held onto a paddleboard in the lake, wakeboarding, and spending time with her kids was captioned “Lake Life.”

But its timing didn’t land well with her followers, many of whom argued that it appeared tone-deaf given the death in Kim’s family. One user commented, “Didn’t your grandmama just pass? This couldn’t wait until the weekend? What about MJ?”

Another chipped in and noted, “Kim, there are people that are dying. Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Kim, in response to the backlash, clarified that her post had been scheduled before her grandmother’s death. She continued with her statement, “This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing. I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life.”

Read More: HSY condoles Kris Jenner on loss of MJ

Kim also shared a tribute to her grandmother on Instagram, alongside photos of them through the years. “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin… You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!” she wrote.

“You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since.

“You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us,” she continued. “I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me. You will always be a part of me. I love you soooooo much, and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In a final note, the reality star added: “I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol.”

Kris announced the news of Shannon’s death on Instagram earlier Thursday, calling her mother “the heart of our family.” “She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted,” Jenner said in an Instagram post. “She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments.”