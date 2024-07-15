Kim Kardashian drops inside pictures with newlyweds, others from Ambani wedding

Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian dropped some more inside photos with the newlyweds, Isha and others from the recently-attended wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Ambani’s special guest Kim Kardashian shared multiple posts, giving a sneak peek inside the grand celebrations. Her wedding posting features newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as she chats with them on the ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ event, as well as the wife and only daughter of India’s richest man and host Mukesh Ambani, Nita and Isha.

For the wedding event, Kim wore a red lehenga choli set, paired with wavy hair, traditional jewellery and her glam face makeup, while Khloe opted for a white and gold traditional Indian ensemble, with similar styling. Both their outfits were from ace couturier Manish Malhotra.

Kim’s next look was in a more muted, albeit intricately embellished number, while Khloe went for a desi Barbie moment in a pearl-embellished, pink lehenga.

Millions of social users liked the wedding posts, while a number of them turned to the comments section with mixed reactions. While some opined that her sister Khloe looked better than Kim in the Indian attire, others were of the belief that the latter wasn’t dressed appropriately for the event.

Notably, Anant Ambani, 29, the heir of Reliance Group, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, also 29, the heiress of Viren and Shaila Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, on Friday, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’ ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Kardashian sisters landed in India on Thursday night to attend the big fat Indian wedding of the year.