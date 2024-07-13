Kardashians on a rickshaw: Kim, Khloe enjoy auto-ride in India

After landing in India, reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian enjoyed an auto-rickshaw ride to explore Mumbai city.

A day after they touched down in India on Thursday night, to attend the grand Ambani wedding of Anant and his fiancee Radhika, the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe went out on a mission, to explore the financial capital of the country.

Kardashians ditched all sorts of swanky rides, despite being the special guests of Ambanis, and instead hopped on an auto-rickshaw for the monsoon-hit city tour.

The clip shared on social media sees Khloe interacting with her phone camera saying, “Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India,” before the beauty mogul and elder Kardashian struck a pout for the camera.

Later in the day, the sisters got dressed to their nines in modern traditional attires, to attend the ceremony, at Jio World Convention Centre, in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex), which they specially flew down for.

Kim wore a red lehenga choli set, paired with wavy hair, traditional jewellery and her glam face makeup, while Khloe opted for a white and gold traditional Indian ensemble, with similar styling.

For the unversed, Anant Mukesh Ambani, 29, the heir of Reliance Group tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, also 29, the heiress of Viren and Shaila Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, on Friday.

The three-day wedding affair for the couple will continue till July 14. Last night’s ‘Shubh Vivaah’ will be followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’.

