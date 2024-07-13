Kylie Jenner, mom Kris ‘fighting’ over Timothee Chalamet relationship

American socialite and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is reportedly ‘fighting’ against her momager Kris Jenner, for her relationship with Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet.

As reported by foreign-based media outlets, reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been against her mom Kris’ desire, who wants her beau Timothee Chalamet to bring their romance, to the family’s reality series ‘The Kardashians’.

As per a source close to the development, “Kris would love for Timothee to flaunt Kylie everywhere, but Kylie is making sure to fight this…”

“Because she actually doesn’t want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is,” the insider reasoned.

“Kylie and Timothee are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of the Kardashians TV show,” explained the person. “She wants to nurture the relationship and have it last …”

Notably, Kylie Jenner has been dating Hollywood starlet Timothee Chalamet since last year, following her split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids – Stormi (6) and Aire (2).

Despite their respective work commitments, and staying away from each other, insiders reveal that ‘things are great’ between Jenner and Chalamet, as both are constantly working to make this relationship work and take time regularly to fly back and forth on weekends.

The sources also tell that engagement is definitely ‘on the table’, but will not happen anytime soon. “He wants to be with Kylie for a long time. ‘When are the babies coming? When is the engagement? When is the future wedding?’ Though those things are definitely on the table, it is not something for the immediate future,” one of them was quoted as saying.