Kim Kardashian graduates from law school after 6 years

American socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian gets a step closer to following in her father’s footsteps of becoming a lawyer.

As reported by foreign media, Kim Kardashian has completed a legal apprenticeship and is now eligible to take the California bar exam, her representative confirmed on Wednesday.

The beauty mogul also posted an Instagram Story from an intimate ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she smiled as she donned a graduation cap.

Jessica Jackson, a lawyer who mentored her in the program, called it ‘one of the most inspiring legal journeys we’ve ever seen’.

“Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice,” Jackson says in a speech in the video. “No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination. And a mountain of case law books to read.”

Notably, California allows people to study under a lawyer or judge as an alternative to law school. Kardashian could become a licensed lawyer if she passes the state’s notoriously difficult bar exam.

Jackson said Kardashian spent ’18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years’ on the program.

Notably, Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney and counted O.J. Simpson among his clients.

In recent years, Kardashian has been a criminal justice reform advocate and in 2018 successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offences.

