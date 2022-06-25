Kim Kardashian says ‘people didn’t know Monroe’ before she wore her dress

American media personality and beauty entrepreneur Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows with her statement claiming ‘many people didn’t know Marilyn Monroe’ before she wore her iconic dress to Met Gala.

During a recent conversation with a Foreign tabloid, Kim Kardashian spoke about wearing the iconic ‘Happy Birthday’ dress of legendary American artist, Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022. “I was so happy to at least have that opportunity and that Ripley’s gave me the opportunity to share this moment so that it could live on,” she stated.

Ahead in the same interaction, Kardashian claimed that she found out ‘many people on TikTok’ had no idea who Marilyn Monroe was before she wore the dress, and added, “That was the most shocking thing to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimkardashian

“I respect her and I understand how much this dress means to American history. With the theme being American, I thought what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the president of the United States,” added the SKIMS founder on why she chose the specific garment for the occasion.

About the surreal experience of the moment, she added, “It was such a process. I showed up on the red carpet in a robe and slippers, I put the dress on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs.” The reality TV star added that she wore the dress for not more than four minutes and changed right after reaching the top of the MET stairs.

Kardashian also responded to the claims of dress damage, “No. Ripley’s and I worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me.”

It is pertinent to mention that the museum had earlier clarified the same rumours, saying “she did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala.”

“From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” read the statement by them on the website.

Also read: Kim Kardashian to relocate to Australia with Pete Davidson

Comments