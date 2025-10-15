Kim Kardashian Speaks Up on Viral Kylie Jenner Rescue Moment

Kim Kardashian is one of the most well-known TV figures worldwide, largely due to her successful reality TV career and the creation of her successful brand.

Kim Kardashian, the mother of four, gained widespread attention through the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The program featured many memorable events from the family’s lives, including the time Kim lost her earring while on vacation in Bora Bora.

Recalling the 2011 season, when she lost a diamond earring in the ocean, she dramatically declared, “My earring’s gone! Oh my God, I’m gonna cry.”

Fascinatingly, Kim Kardashian recently disclosed on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that she had actually recovered the diamond jewelry.

She further revealed that the piece was a significant purchase that she was unable to insure, which contributed greatly to her disappointment.

“That would be money down the drain,” the 44-year-old TV star added, referencing the lack of insurance.

However, her youngest half-sister, Kylie Jenner, stepped in, diving into the water to recover the expensive, precious earring. Kylie even went back to find the earring’s back as well.

Earlier this month, the global icon sparked a buzz online after disclosing that her life was in danger; the socialite’s followers believe that her former husband, Kanye West, was responsible for the threat.

Regarding this, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum claimed in the teaser for the next The Kardashians that there was a desire to have her slain.

Kim Kardashian, who was clearly terrified, admitted that the investigator called her and told her that someone very near to her had put a hit out on her life.