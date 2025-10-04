Kim Kardashian's life-at-risk claim sparks buzz online

Kim Kardashian, global icon, has sparked a buzz online after disclosing that her life was in danger; the socialite’s followers believe that her former husband, Kanye West, was responsible for the threat.

Regarding this, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum claimed in the teaser for the next The Kardashians season that there was a desire to have her slain.

Kim Kardashian, who was clearly terrified, admitted that the investigator called her and told her that someone very near to her put a hit out on her life.

The mother of four further states in a different part that she was really afraid out of her senses and adds that she was relieved that it was over.

This apparently appeared to resolve the relevant incident on the show, but the online users were not coming slow as they started rumoring regarding the identification of the culprit posing the threat.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if it was Kanye,” a netizen user said on X (formerly Twitter), as another wrote, “Hands up if you think it’s Ye-related.”

A third internet user wrote, “At this point it was probably Kanye with the way he talks about her.”

However, it should be noted that Kanye has been throwing insults at the mother of his children for a while now, describing his dislike of her on the platform.

Furthermore, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had parted ways back in 2022 after eight years of togetherness.

Earlier this, Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner and her daughter, Kim Kardashian, have filed a defamation suit against the latter’s ex-partner, singer Ray J, over ‘racketeering’ claims.

As reported by the foreign media, reality TV star Kris Jenner, 69, and her second-eldest daughter, Kim Kardashian, 44, are taking legal action against singer Ray J, also 44, whom the SKIMS founder dated back in the day, for ‘blatantly false’ allegations of a federal criminal racketeering investigation against the family.