Kim Kardashian unhappy after finalizing divorce with Kanye West

Prolific television celebrity Kim Kardashian is unhappy that Kanye West has changed into a different person following their divorce.

Even though she took a sigh of relief when after signing the divorce settlement documents with Ye, she is not happy with the way things are turning out between them.

A source told the US news agency that Kim Kardashian has been praying that Kanye [West] would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him.

“So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life,” the insider added.

However, he added that she is sad as she wished that the situation could have been different.

“She feels like she doesn’t even recognize the person that Kanye has turned into, it’s upsetting beyond belief,” the insider said.

The news agency said they would be raising their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm together.

“He’s the father of her children, she has to find a way to keep the peace with him for her kids’ sake,” the insider said. “The fact is her kids love their dad and she wants them to have a good relationship with him and she goes above and beyond to facilitate that.”

