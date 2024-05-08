Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West joins Disney’s Lion King

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West is set to star in Disney’s “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl,” live concert.

The live concert will celebrate the 30-year anniversary and will be shot in two performances to be released as a special on Disney+ at a later date, Deadline reported.

North West is joining a star-studded cast including Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Billy Eichner, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jennifer Hudson and Bradley GIbson.

Along with Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Heather Headley and Lebo M. have also been added to the cast of “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.”

The special live concert is set to be filmed on May 24 and 25 and will be streamed on Disney+ at a later date.

The producers of the concert include Disney Branded Television and Fulwell 73 Productions along with AMP Worldwide and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva.

It is pertinent to mention that Lion King first debuted in 1994 as an animated film and then transformed into the 1998 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.

A dramatic live-action film The Lion King was released in 2019 and received widespread acclaim.

Last month, Disney dropped the first trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lion King.

The movie will revolve around the early life king of lions — and will be joined by Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The one-minute and 32 second-trailer gave a glimpse of Mufasa, voiced by Aaron Pierre and Scar voiced by Kelvin Harrison Jr. living their lives in the African Pride Lands.

Beyoncé will reprise her role as Nala from the 2019 Lion King while her daughter Blue Ivy, 12, will voice the daughter of King Simba, reprised by Donald Glover and Queen Nala.

Barry Jenkins is the director of the upcoming movie, the script of which is written by Catch Me If You Can writer Jeff Nathanson.