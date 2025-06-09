web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Kim Novak to receive Venice film festival career award

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

ROME: Kim Novak, a Hollywood diva from the 1950s and 1960s who starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo”, will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Venice Film Festival, organisers said on Monday.

Best known for her starring role in the 1958 psychological thriller, Novak also held notable roles in classics such as “Kiss Me, Stupid” by Billy Wilder, as well as “Picnic” and “The Man with the Golden Arm”.

The 92-year-old actor will be given the so-called Golden Lion for “inadvertently becoming a screen legend”, the festival’s Artistic Director Alberto Barbera said in a statement.

“Kim Novak was one of the most beloved icons of an entire era of Hollywood films, from her auspicious debut during the mid-1950s until her premature and voluntary exile from the gilded cage of Los Angeles a short while later,” Barbera said, calling her independent and nonconformist.

The documentary “Kim Novak’s Vertigo” by Swiss-American film director Alexandre Philippe, made in cooperation with the actor, will premiere at the festival to accompany the award, organizers said.

“I am deeply, deeply touched to receive the prestigious Golden Lion Award from such an enormously respected film festival. To be recognised for my body of work at this time in my life is a dream come true,” Novak said in the statement.

The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 27 to September 6, 2025. Werner Herzog, the veteran German director of “Fitzcarraldo”, will also receive a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement this year.

The line-up of films in competition is due to be revealed in July.

Read More: Warner Bros Discovery splits streaming from cable TV in latest media shakeup

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O) said it would split into two publicly traded companies, separating its studios and streaming business from its fading cable television networks as the parent of HBO and CNN looks to compete more effectively in the streaming era.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.