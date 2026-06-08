King Charles grants World Cup Bank Holiday

EDINBURGH — Scottish football fans have been handed a historic reason to celebrate after King Charles III officially approved a special, one-off national bank holiday to mark Scotland’s return to the FIFA World Cup.

Following a formal Royal Proclamation issued from Buckingham Palace, Monday, June 15, 2026, has been confirmed as a public holiday across Scotland. The date falls directly after the men’s national team plays its highly anticipated opening tournament fixture against Haiti in Boston.

Because the opening match kicks off at 2:00 AM UK time on Sunday, June 14, the bank holiday arrives as welcome news for thousands of supporters who plan to stay up through the early hours to cheer on the squad.

“To mark the achievement of Scotland’s men’s football team competing at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 28 years, We consider it desirable that Monday, the fifteenth day of June in the year 2026 should be a bank holiday in Scotland,” the Royal Proclamation stated.

A Historic Milestone for Scottish Football

The decision follows a proposal championed by First Minister John Swinney. Scotland dramatically sealed its World Cup place with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Denmark at Hampden Park, ending an agonizing 28-year absence from the tournament’s final stages—their last appearance being at France ’98.

First Minister John Swinney welcomed the King’s sign-off, celebrating the news on social media by stating:

“It’s now official. Scotland will have an extra bank holiday on Monday 15 June to mark our return to the World Cup… no matter the outcome of the match, we can all come together to share the occasion.”

Swinney added that the historic sporting event serves as a massive opportunity to showcase Scotland on the global stage, driving tourism, cultural connections, and local business development.

Will Everyone Get the Day Off?

While the holiday has received the royal seal of approval, it operates under standard Scottish bank holiday guidelines. This means there is no automatic legal requirement for schools, local councils, or private businesses to close.

While major hubs like Glasgow City Council have leaned toward observing the day, several other local authorities—including Edinburgh, Fife, Falkirk, and the Scottish Borders—have indicated they will not officially observe the holiday.

The Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA) expressed disappointment over these council decisions, noting that a unified national holiday would have provided a much-needed economic boost to local hospitality venues and pubs. Ultimately, whether employees get the day off will depend entirely on individual employment contracts and company policies.