King Charles III condemns Peshawar mosque bomb blast

In a letter written to President Arif Alvi, King Charles III expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

The King has sent a message to the President of Pakistan following the bomb attack in Peshawar. 🔗Head to our website to read the message in full: https://t.co/iDwJpflbiU pic.twitter.com/gbUjAJeWYo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 2, 2023

The King Charles III said that he and his wife were shocked by the dreadful bomb attack in Peshawar.

He termed the bomb blast a barbaric assault and said that it is more horrific that the victims were in a place of worship during afternoon prayers.

King Charles III said that they feel most deeply for all those who have been so cruelly bereaved and injured.

He also recalled his visit to Pakistan and said that they will hold the people of Pakistan in their special thoughts and prayers.

Earlier, the death toll in the Peshawar mosque blast climbed to 100 after more bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by the rescue teams.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim has confirmed the number of casualties, saying that almost 100 people were martyred and 169 people sustained injuries in the ‘suicide blast’.

