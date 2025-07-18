Robot artist draws King Charles III’s portrait

In an innovative combination of customised tradition and technology, an AI portrait of King Charles III was revealed at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva during the 2025 AI for Good Global Summit.



The artwork, named ‘Algorithm King’, was the creativity of the world’s first lifelike humanoid AI-Da robot artist.

AI-Da was the development of gallerist Aidan Meller in the UK in 2019, using advanced cameras installed in her eyes and a robotic arm fixed to her body to paint the oil portrait.

The portrait was created using visual data and artificial intelligence algorithms, with a live sitting was not required.

Addressing the summit, Ai-Da robot artist stated, “Presenting my portrait of His Majesty King Charles III is not just about art; it also highlights how AI is changing our society and influencing culture.”.

This isn’t Ai-Da’s first royal project. In 2022, she painted a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. Both portraits were displayed in parallel at the Geneva event.

The King Charles III AI portrait fuses historical royal depictions with cutting-edge robotics, including vibrant strokes of blue, green, and crimson that stimulate a sense of digital motion.

Ai-Da’s work has formerly been presented at high-end venues including the Tate Modern and the Venice Biennale.

In 2024, Ai-Da made history by selling a portrait of Alan Turing at Sotheby’s for over $1 million.

UK diplomat Simon Manley hailed Ai-Da as a “cultural conversation starter,” emphasising her role in British inventiveness on the international stage.

As the Ai-Da robot artist continues to challenge traditional ideas of creativity, her portrait of King Charles III marks a decisive moment in the combination of art, artificial intelligence, and cultural identity.

Read More: US tech companies replaced 94,000 jobs with artificial intelligence

Since the beginning of 2025, major technology companies in the United States have continued to drastically reduce their workforces.

According to official statistics, more than 94,000 specialists have lost their jobs due to the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies.