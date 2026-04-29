King Charles promotes US-UK unity in speech to Congress amid Iran tensions

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) – Britain’s King Charles told the U.S. Congress on Tuesday that despite an age of uncertainty and conflict in Europe and the Middle East, the UK and the U.S. will always be staunch allies united in defending democracy, at a time of deep divisions between the two long-time allies over ​the war with Iran.

“Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm, and to salute the courage of those who daily risk ‌their lives in the service of our countries,” Charles told U.S. lawmakers during a rare speech to a joint meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives, and after a prolonged standing ovation at his entrance with Queen Camilla.

In a speech that Buckingham Palace said beforehand would not be political, Charles also made references to President Donald Trump’s criticism of NATO, highlighted the importance of continued U.S. help for Ukraine in its war with Russia, the dangers of isolationism, and even a call for the safeguarding of nature, an important issue to the king for most of his life.

Trump has been ​highly critical of NATO and European allies, most recently over their reluctance to provide military help in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Trump has also been ambivalent about prolonged U.S. financial and military aid to Ukraine.

Charles referred to the ​September 11, 2001, attacks, saying, “we answered the call together, as our people have done so for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder through two world wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan ⁠and moments that have defined our shared security today. Mr. Speaker, that same unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine, and her most courageous people.”

Later, at a state banquet at the White House, Trump said that Charles did not want Iran to ​have a nuclear weapon, a statement the king did not comment on.

“We’re doing a little Middle East work right now and we’re doing very well,” Trump said at the dinner. “We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we’re never going to let that opponent ​ever — Charles agrees with me even more than I do — we’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon.”

In his own comments after Trump spoke, Charles did not speak about Iran or the Iran war. The king is not a spokesman for the U.K. government.

Downing Street and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to questions about Trump’s comments about Iran.

Earlier, in his comments to Congress, in what appeared to be a reference to Trump’s “America First” agenda, Charles added, “I pray with all my heart that our lands will continue to defend our shared values with our partners in Europe and the Commonwealth, and across the world, and that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking.”

The king was only the second British sovereign to address the U.S. Congress. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, spoke to both houses in 1991.

Later Charles met with U.S. tech leaders, discussing challenges for early-stage startups as the UK touts itself as a top destination for technology firms.

Among the leaders Charles met with were Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab founder Jeff Bezos, Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab CEO Jensen Huang, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), opens new tab CEO Lisa Su, Salesforce (CRM.N), opens new tab CEO ‌Marc Benioff and ⁠Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab President Ruth Porat.

TRUMP A CRITIC OF BRITISH PM

Charles’ speech came on the second day of a four-day state visit to the U.S. during a tense time in relations between the two countries, after Trump has repeatedly criticized UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for what Trump says is his lack of help in prosecuting the Iran war.

As a British monarch, Charles’ speech was written on the advice of the UK government. But his call to safeguard nature reflected a personal, near lifelong passion: how human behavior needs to be in harmony with nature.

“As we look toward the next 250 years, we must also reflect on our shared responsibility to safeguard nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset,” the king said, to more muted applause on the Republican side of the aisle, many ​of whom are climate change skeptics.

The White House on social media ​shared a photo of Trump and Charles with the ⁠caption “TWO KINGS.” Trump and his allies have repeatedly objected to the “No Kings” protests against his administration, saying that he is not a king, and this week have accused critics of the president of fanning flames of anger that have led to attempts on his life.

During a ceremonial reception at the White House, Trump stressed the friendship that has evolved between Britons and Americans since their ​days as adversaries during the War of Independence.

After escorting the king and queen to their limousine for departure from the White House, Trump told reporters, “It was a really good meeting. He’s ​a fantastic person. They’re incredible people ⁠and it’s a real honor.”

As tensions between the two countries have grown over the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, an internal Pentagon email suggested Washington could review its support for Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands.

EPSTEIN SAGA LOOMS

One topic that Charles has sought to avoid on this visit is the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Charles’ brother, , whose reputation and royal standing have been destroyed over his links to the late U.S. sex offender, is currently facing police inquiries over his connections. The former Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Royal sources have said it was not possible ⁠for the royal ​couple to meet any victims of Epstein during the tour, as some have requested, to avoid impacting any potential criminal cases.

Representative Ro Khanna, co-author of the ​Epstein Files Transparency Act who on Tuesday held a roundtable with survivors of Epstein, advocacy organizations and others, said the king had declined his invitation to meet with survivors.

“I thought the king owed that to the survivors, given his brother’s serious allegations of abuse … He unfortunately declined that request,” Khanna said.

Reporting by Nandita ​Bose and Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Additional reporting by Steve Holland and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington and Michael Holden and William James in London; Writing by Daniel Trotta, David Morgan and Tim Reid; Editing by Scott Malone, Alistair Bell, Rod Nickel and Lincoln Feast.