King Charles response after seagull act goes viral

Even the King of England isn’t safe from the local wildlife! During a high-profile royal tour of Northern Ireland, King Charles III proved he has a fantastic sense of humor after a rogue seagull left a very conspicuous mark on his tailored suit.

Rather than letting the messy mishap ruin his day, the 77-year-old monarch laughed it off with a hilarious, quick-witted response that has left royal fans thoroughly amused.

An Unwelcome Surprise from Above

The incident unfolded in the scenic seaside town of Newcastle, County Down, where the King was wrapped up in community engagements. Just as His Majesty was leaving a local food bank project to begin a scheduled public walkabout, a passing seagull decided to make its presence known, dropping a splat directly onto the back of the King’s suit jacket.

👩 I came down to see you

🤴 NO!

👩 I did!

🤴 You must have come to do your shopping King Charles loves his little jokes 🥰 pic.twitter.com/PnKhmJDu95 — The Finsta Royal (@FinstaRoyal) May 20, 2026

A royal aide quickly and discreetly alerted the King to the prominent white smear, offering him an overcoat to cover up the stain. However, a smiling Charles waved the offer away, refusing to let a little bird mess stop him from greeting the enthusiastic crowds who had been waiting hours to catch a glimpse of him.

The King’s Hilarious 8-Word Reaction

As King’s moved toward the crash barriers to shake hands with the public, one polite well-wisher couldn’t help but ask if he was aware of the new “accessory” on his shoulder.

Chuckling at the situation, the King delivered a brilliant eight-word reply:

“No, it’s fine. At least it didn’t land on my head!”

Witnesses in the crowd were delighted by his down-to-earth demeanor. One royal fan playfully shouted that the dropping was a “very Ulster greeting,” prompting even more laughs from the King and the surrounding press corps—some of whom were also caught in the seagull’s crossfire.

Fans React: “A Sign of Good Luck!”

Unsurprisingly, the moment quickly went viral on social media, with royal enthusiasts praising the monarch’s impeccable grace under fire.

“That’s a definitive sign of good luck!” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“He handled it perfectly. A true professional,” another chimed in.

A third joked: “Even the local seagulls wanted to get close to the King!”

A Busy Royal Schedule in Ulster

The lighthearted wildlife encounter happened on the second day of a busy three-day tour of Northern Ireland for the King and Queen Camilla. Earlier in the day, the King visited the Newcastle Community Cinema—a beloved local hub since 2008—where he was handed a “VIP ticket” and met with Game of Thrones actor Ian McElhinney.

Ironically, just before the seagull incident, the King made volunteers laugh at the Pantry Foodbank inside Donard Methodist Church. While helping pack grocery boxes for those in need, Charles picked up a roll of toilet paper and remarked that it was “very important”—a comment that turned out to be oddly prophetic just moments later.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla was spared the bird-dropping spectacle. She spent her morning on a solo visit to Royal Hillsborough, where she visited local business owners and even stepped behind the bar at The Parson’s Nose pub to try her hand at pouring a perfect pint of Guinness.

The royal couple later reunited to host a formal garden party at Hillsborough Castle, proving that a little bit of bad luck from a seagull wasn’t enough to damp the spirits of the British Monarchy.