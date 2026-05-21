Queen Camilla Charms Students Who Ask: 'Are You the Queen?'

Queen Camilla shared a heartwarming and candid moment with primary school students who wanted to confirm her royal identity during her latest engagement.

During a recent royal visit to Christ Church C of E Primary School in Chelsea, London, Queen Camilla proved once again why she is a natural with children. While touring the school playground, the 76-year-old royal found herself facing a barrage of adorable—yet direct—questions from the curious youngsters.

The highlight of the visit came when seven-year-old pupil Yemariam bluntly asked the question on every child’s mind: “Are you the Queen?”

Instead of a formal response, Camilla offered a wonderfully down-to-earth and cheery reply:

“That’s me!” she answered with a smile.

Double Takes and Double Names

The sweet interactions didn’t stop there. The event, which was held to support a local children’s literary festival promoting reading for pleasure, was full of lighthearted surprises for Her Majesty.

The Namesake: While visiting a Year 4 classroom, the Queen met a young schoolgirl who shared her name. “You are called Kamilla?” the Queen asked. “Hello Kamilla, from another Camilla!”

The Mosaic Mock-Surprise: Camilla was also shown a beautiful coronation mosaic handmade by the students. Upon spotting a likeness of King Charles III, she let out a laugh and joked, “Oh my goodness, that’s my husband!”

Sharing a Passion for Literacy

As the Patron of the National Literacy Trust, the Queen took the time to praise the school’s dedication to reading. Before leaving, she left the students with an inspiring piece of advice, telling them they must “keep on reading forever and ever.” She added that if they kept up the good habit, they would grow up to be absolute “stars.”

Camilla’s warm and unpretentious approach to her role continues to win over the public, proving that even a reigning monarch can appreciate the unfiltered curiosity of kids.