George and Amal Clooney join King Charles for key ceremony

King Charles warmly welcomed the winners of The King’s Trust Awards 2025 to Buckingham Palace, where he was joined by several supporters and ambassadors of the charity, including Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

According to Hello Magazine, this year’s awards honour young people who have made a real difference to their lives and local communities, often overcoming serious challenges such as mental health struggles, poor education, and unemployment.

King Charles met with winners across eight UK categories, including the Enterprise Award, Education Award and Volunteer of the Year Award.

The royal also greeted winners of three international categories: the Global Young Achiever Award, the Global Sustainability Award and the Amal Clooney Woman’s Empowerment Award.

Amal Clooney, who continues her strong support for the Trust, praised the young people being honoured, especially those recognised for championing women’s rights and social progress.

King Charles spent time speaking with each winner, congratulating them on their efforts and their resilience.

Following the meeting, King Charles cut a celebratory cake to mark 10 years of King’s Trust International, which has helped over 100,000 young people in more than 20 countries, including Pakistan, Nigeria, India, Jamaica and Greece.

The King’s Trust, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, was founded by King Charles to support disadvantaged youth.

With the continued backing of public figures like George Clooney and Amal Clooney, the charity aims to give every young person the chance to succeed, no matter their background.

This event marked a warm reunion between King Charles and George and Amal Clooney, who have long supported His Majesty’s work.

George Clooney, who has praised Charles for his dedication to young people, was seen chatting with the monarch throughout the reception. Amal Clooney also shared her admiration for King Charles and his commitment to global youth empowerment.

As King Charles continues to champion causes close to his heart, the 2025 King’s Trust Awards have once again highlighted the powerful impact of community, opportunity, and support with George Clooney and Amal Clooney standing proudly beside him.