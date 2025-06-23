Prince William’s calm approach to Harry feud catches King Charles off guard

Prince William has reportedly moved on from the long-running feud with his younger brother, Prince Harry, and is now said to be in a much “healthier space” emotionally and this approach has caught King Charles off guard.

According to The Sunday Times, Prince William no longer allows their strained relationship to take up space in his mind and has adopted a position of “indifference” towards Prince Harry’s comments and actions.

A friend of Prince William told the newspaper, “What has struck me the most recently is that he just doesn’t mention it at all. It used to take up a lot of space in his head, but not anymore. It’s sad, but he’s moved to a better place emotionally.”

Prince William, who celebrated his 43rd birthday this past weekend, is said to be focused on his royal duties and family life, especially with Princess Kate recovering from cancer.

His decision to no longer dwell on the fallout with Prince Harry suggests that the future king has made peace with the distance for now.

Read More: Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William’s birthday with sweet family photo and puppies

The once-close bond between Prince William and Prince Harry began to break down after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties in 2020.

Tensions worsened following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which included serious claims against Prince William, such as a physical altercation and harsh comments about Meghan.

Since then, their public contact has been limited. Their last appearance together was at the funeral of their uncle, Robert Fellowes.

Even Kate Middleton’s recent health announcement did not bring them back together. While Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly reached out privately, sources suggest they only learned about Kate’s diagnosis when the public did.

In a short statement, Prince Harry and Meghan said, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s recent BBC interview may not help matters. Speaking about King Charles III and their lack of communication, Harry said, “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. It would be nice to reconcile.”

Despite these words, there is little sign that the ice between Prince William and Prince Harry is truly melting.

Prince William, according to those close to him, is no longer emotionally weighed down by the feud. As one insider put it, “It’s a change a sad one — but necessary for Prince William’s peace of mind.”

With both brothers walking separate paths, any hope of reconciliation remains uncertain. For now, Prince William seems to be leaving the past behind.