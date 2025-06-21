Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William’s birthday with sweet family photo and puppies

Kate Middleton has marked Prince William’s 43rd birthday with a heartfelt tribute and a charming new family photo that includes some furry new arrivals.

The Princess of Wales, who turned 43 earlier this year, shared the picture on Saturday, 21 June via Instagram to celebrate her husband’s special day.

The photo, taken by Kate Middleton herself, shows Prince William sitting casually on the grass in a pair of jeans and an olive-green shirt, surrounded by their beloved family dog Orla and three adorable puppies.

“Happy birthday,” Kate Middleton wrote in the caption, signing off with: “Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies! 🐾” referring to herself, their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, their Cocker Spaniel Orla, and the new puppies.

The picture has delighted royal fans, showing a relaxed and joyful side of Prince William, who can be seen gently petting one of the pups as the others play nearby.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who married in 2011, have been dog lovers for years. Their first dog, Lupo, was a wedding gift from Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton in 2012. Lupo was a much-loved part of their family until he passed away in 2020.

“Very sadly, last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” the couple shared on Instagram at the time. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years, and we will miss him so much.”

After Lupo’s passing, James Middleton gifted the couple another Cocker Spaniel Orla who quickly became part of the royal household and has even joined them at public events, including polo matches.

In May, it was revealed that Orla had given birth to a litter of puppies. The news was met with joy, with reports suggesting the whole family, especially the children, were “very excited” about the new additions.

According to a fan who met Prince William last year, he shared a sweet detail about the royal pets: “[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate.”

This latest birthday portrait not only celebrates Prince William’s 43rd year but also introduces the public to the newest four-legged members of the Wales family — lovingly captured by Kate Middleton in her signature down-to-earth photography style.