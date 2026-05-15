King Charles has confirmed the U.K. government’s plans to introduce a ban on conversion therapy during the annual State Opening of Parliament in London on Wednesday, May 13.

During the King’s Speech in the House of Lords, the monarch outlined the government’s upcoming legislative agenda, including a proposed draft bill aimed at banning what officials described as “abusive conversion practices” in England and Wales.

“My government will bring forward a bill to speed up remediation for people living in homes with unsafe cladding and a draft bill to ban abusive conversion practices,” King Charles said during the address.

He added, “Conversion practices are abuse, and the government will deliver the manifesto commitment to bring forward a trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices.”

According to the U.K. government’s official definition, conversion therapy refers to attempts to change, suppress or modify a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, whether in healthcare, religious or other settings.

The issue has remained politically and socially divisive across the United Kingdom for several years. LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations and campaigners have long argued that conversion therapy practices can cause serious psychological harm and have repeatedly called for a nationwide ban.

The proposed legislation would apply only to England and Wales, as criminal law is devolved in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The King’s Speech is written by the sitting government and formally presented by the monarch at the opening of Parliament each year, outlining the administration’s planned laws and policy priorities for the upcoming parliamentary session.