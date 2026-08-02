Senior members of the British Royal Family made a high-profile appearance at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, showcasing unity and support for athletes during the penultimate day of the competition.

On Saturday, August 1, 2026, members of the Royal Family attended the multi-sport event in Scotland, which began on July 23. The gathering included The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine, accompanied by their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

They were joined by Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie. Prince Edward, who serves as Vice Patron of Commonwealth Sport, was also present to support the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Following the family’s appearance, Buckingham Palace shared photographs on its official Instagram account highlighting the senior royals’ participation and their support for the Commonwealth Games.

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The post attracted positive reactions from royal followers, many of whom praised the family’s public display of togetherness and engagement with the event.

Separately, Kensington Palace shared a message from the Prince and Princess of Wales congratulating all athletes competing in the Games. The post was accompanied by a video featuring highlights of the Wales family’s visit to the event.