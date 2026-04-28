WASHINGTON: Britain’s King Charles arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday for a rare speech to Congress that will underscore the importance of unity and ​the need to defend democratic values at a time of deep divisions between the two longtime allies over the war with Iran.

Charles was due to meet with top Republican and Democratic lawmakers after ‌a morning visit to the White House with Queen Camilla that included a closed-door meeting between the king and President Donald Trump.

The events are part of a four-day state visit to the U.S. designed to underscore ties forged between Britain and its former colony over the 250 years since American independence.

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The king, who was scheduled to speak to members of the House of Representatives and Senate at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), will be the second British sovereign to address the U.S. Congress. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, spoke to ​both houses in 1991.

TRUMP UNDERSCORES FRIENDSHIP

During a ceremonial outdoor reception at the White House, Trump stressed the friendship that has evolved between Britons and Americans since their days as adversaries during the War of Independence ​and the “wounds of war” it caused.

“The soldiers who once called each other Red Coats and Yankees became the Tommies and the GIs who together saved the free world ⁠as brothers in arms and brothers in eternity,” the president said in a reference to World War Two as hundreds of guests gathered on the South Lawn with the Washington Monument in the distance.

The remarks came after Trump ​severely criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his government over their response to the Iran war. The president said Starmer, who has won some plaudits at home for not joining the offensive, was no Winston Churchill, while he belittled a ​later offer of military assistance to defend allies in the region.

After escorting the king and queen to their limousine for departure, Trump told reporters, “It was a really good meeting. He’s a fantastic person. They’re incredible people and it’s a real honor.”

In his remarks to Congress, Charles is expected to steer clear of the political acrimony between Trump and Starmer but underline their countries’ shared values as the duty to promote peace, compassion and democracy, while protecting the environment and religious freedom.

A palace source said that, despite the periodic ​differences in the two countries’ relationship, the king will say: “Time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together.”

Addresses to joint meetings of Congress are generally reserved for the closest U.S. allies or major world figures.

​The last was by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in July 2024.

The long-planned visit has unfolded against tensions over the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. An internal Pentagon email suggested Washington could review its support for Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands.

The Financial Times reported ‌on Tuesday that ⁠Britain’s ambassador to Washington, Christian Turner, had said that the only “special relationship” the U.S. has is with “probably Israel” and that he disliked the phrase because it is “quite nostalgic” and it has a “lot of baggage about it”.

Asked about the report, a foreign office spokesperson said Turner was making “private, informal comments” to a group of teenage British students who visited the U.S. in early February. “They are certainly not any reflection of the UK government’s position,” the spokesperson said.

SPEECH TO REFER TO NATO, UKRAINE

The Congress speech is set to last about 20 minutes, the palace source said. It will focus on how the two nations’ alliance can benefit global security and prosperity, but also voice some caution about the U.S. going ​it alone, and refer to NATO and Ukraine.

Trump’s administration has repeatedly ​criticized many of the U.S.-led military alliance’s other ⁠members for not offering more assistance to U.S. operations against Iran and pressed European countries into sharing more of the financial burden for supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

While written on the advice of the British government, much of the language and tone in the speech comes from Charles himself, the source said.

Charles is also expected to reference the ​shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday.

Asked earlier at the White House how she was doing following the incident, Melania Trump replied: “Very well, thank you.”

Tuesday ​night’s state dinner will be ⁠the first at the White House since Trump had the East Wing torn down to make way for his planned ballroom. The East Wing for decades has been the official entrance for guests arriving for state dinners and other functions, and with the area now a construction zone, they will have to take a different route into the building.

Charles presented Trump with a framed facsimile of the 1879 design plans for the president’s Resolute Desk, the originals of which are in the National ⁠Maritime Museum in ​Greenwich, London.

The Resolute Desk, located in the Oval Office, was created from the timbers of the British exploration ship H.M.S. Resolute and presented ​to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria.

Trump gave the king a facsimile of a 1785 letter by John Adams, describing his reception by King George III as the first U.S. ambassador to Britain at St. James’s Palace and their mutual pledges of friendship following American independence.