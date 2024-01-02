Kinza Hashmi breaks the internet with her Saree look: See pics

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi broke the internet with her sheer saree look in the latest set of pictures on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Kinza Hashmi treated her 8.7 million followers on the social site with some breathtaking pictures, as she decked up in an embellished saree for actor Aymen Saleem’s mehendi night in Karachi.

In the five-picture gallery, captioned with, “Wrapped in ice blue allure,” the fashionista is seen in a silver-blue, sequin embellished saree by designer Saba Rajput, paired with a matching solid blouse.

She styled the modern look simply with silver earrings and rings, along with dewy makeup and curled hair.

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love for the celebrity with likes and compliments on the now-viral post.

Apart from being a social media darling with millions of followers across her social media handles, including the fun yet glam-filled Instagram feed, Hashmi also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

On the work front, she was last seen as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

