‘I had dislocated shoulder…’: Kinza Hashmi recalls accident on ‘Azmaish’ set

Showbiz A-lister Kinza Hashmi reveals she suffered a horrible shoulder injury while shooting for her drama serial ‘Azmaish’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During one of her interviews with a digital magazine, actor Kinza Hashmi recalled suffering shoulder dislocation during the filming of ‘Azmaish’ (2021), co-starring Fahad Sheikh and Yashma Gill.

Speaking about the challenges while filming for violent and fight sequences in the drama, the ‘Hook’ star shared, “It was my third day of the shoot I guess when we were filming a similar sequence and I dislocated my shoulder.”

She continued, “It was this scene where I was supposed to be pulled – mind you, I had warned the team beforehand that I’m not strong and resilient, so to go easy on performance, but somehow it just couldn’t happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

“Around the last sequence, I realized that I was not able to move my arm or the fingers, and had unbearable pain. And I was constantly crying,” Hashmi explained. “So initially the director thought that I still had fake tears from the last scene and he called me to shoot for the final scene. That’s when I informed him about the possible injury and was then rushed to the hospital.”

The actor further revealed that she then got some medications and injections, and also underwent therapy for two days before she was finally able to resume shoot.

Hashmi divulged that during another sequence, where she was supposed to be pulled by hair by a fellow actor, a huge bunch of her hair came out while filming the scene. “I had even requested my director to quit the project after that because I was in constant pain,” she concluded.

Kinza Hashmi recreates Bobby Deol’s viral ‘Jamal Kudu’ dance steps from ‘Animal’