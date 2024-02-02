Kinza Hashmi’s cryptic post spark curiosity

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi sparked curiosity among her millions of followers with her recent cryptic post on Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The latest post shared by Kinza Hashmi on her Instagram feed, Thursday, has social users joining the dots in the cryptic message. “Him: You were made for Red Roses. Her: 🥰” she teased in the caption of the six-picture gallery, followed by the hashtag ‘You can call me a rose’.

In the shared clicks, the ‘Azmaish’ star looked no less than a red rose herself as she posed with a huge bouquet, seemingly from a loved one at the beginning of Valentine’s month. She wore a solid red, bodycon midi dress, styled with a neutral mini bag and boots. The fashionista finished off the look with a striking red pout and beachy waves in her long hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love for the celebrity with likes and compliments on the now-viral post.

Apart from being a social media darling with millions of followers across her social media handles, including the fun yet glam-filled Instagram feed, Hashmi also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

On the work front, she was last seen as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

‘I had dislocated shoulder…’: Kinza Hashmi recalls accident on ‘Azmaish’ set