Kinza Hashmi joins hands with Jassie Gill for big screen debut

After ruling the primetime on TV, showbiz A-lister Kinza Hashmi is all set for her cinematic debut in a Punjabi film, ‘Hall Ki Ae?’.

Pakistani actor Kinza Hashmi will be sharing the screen with Indian singer and actor Jassie Gill for her debut film, confirmed the makers of the Punjabi flick on Thursday, with the first official poster of ‘Hall Ki Ae (What is the solution)?’.

Both the lead actors also shared the poster in a joint Instagram post, confirming their rumoured casting.

Apart from Jassie Gill and Kinza Hashmi, the title also features Karamjit Anmol, Hobby Dhaliwal, Nisha Bano, Satwant Kaur, Sameer Mahi and Honey Albela.

The screenplay is written by Aman Sidhu with Australian writer Tayyab Madni, while filmmaker Amritpreet Singh helms the direction.

Madni is also one of the producers along with Rajwinder and Amanpreet Singh (Ammy).

‘Hall Ki Ae?’ is scheduled for release on November 15 this year.

Pertinent to note here that Hashmi is one of the most popular TV actors in Pakistan at the moment, with her consistently impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

