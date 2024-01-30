Kinza Hashmi’s Monday dump is a hit on social media

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi got a thumbs-up from her millions of Instagram followers on her Monday dump.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday morning, Kinza Hashmi took away the Monday blues for her millions of followers, as she treated the social users with some stunning pictures.

“Monday vibes: coffee or energy drink?” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery with coffee and rocket emojis and the hashtag ‘Monday Choices’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

For the outing, the fashionista sported a light-washed pair of flared denim pants and a white cropped top. She styled the look with a pair of comfy shoes and a cross-body bag, finished off with long curled hair.

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love for the celebrity with likes and compliments on the now-viral post.

Apart from being a social media darling with millions of followers across her social media handles, including the fun yet glam-filled Instagram feed, Hashmi also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

On the work front, she was last seen as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

‘I had dislocated shoulder…’: Kinza Hashmi recalls accident on ‘Azmaish’ set