Kinza Hashmi reveals her first paycheck

Showbiz A-lister Kinza Hashmi recalled her first experience of working in a drama and the paycheck she received for it.

In a recent outing on a private news channel’s talk show, actor Kinza Hashmi, 26, revealed that she got her first drama 10 years back when she was only 16.

When asked about her first paycheck, Hashmi replied, “I was offered Rs.5 lacs for it, which was a huge sum for me, as a 16-year-old at that time, almost 10 years back from today.”

Further speaking about the project, the actor said she had put her heart and soul into the project. “I remember I used to reach the set early morning, hours before my call time to prepare for my scenes. And then at night, as soon as I would get home, my only thought used to be that I have to go to bed early, and get enough sleep to be fresh on the shoot in the morning,” Hashmi recalled.

The ‘Hook’ actor also shared that acting is her top priority at the moment.

Hashmi is one of the leading female stars of the industry right now, thanks to her consistently impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set for her cinematic debut in an Indian Punjabi film. She will share the screen with singer and actor Jassie Gill in ‘Hall Ki Ae?’.

