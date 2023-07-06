Kinza Hashmi steals the show with her style: Watch reel

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi stole the show with her on-fleek style in the latest reel going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kinza Hashmi posted yet another style reel from a recent glam-up, probably for a day out.

Throughout the clip, the ‘Hook’ star casually flaunted her style game as she decked up in a modern chic outfit. The fashionista wore black trousers and a matching tank top, which she amped up with a white top. She styled the look with a mini luxury bag, small hoops and stacked watch and bracelets on her wrist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

The now-viral reel video, with ‘Jericho’ by Afro-Jamaican popstar Iniko in the background, was watched by thousands of users on the social site and received love from her fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kinza Hashmi is currently winning hearts with her performance as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’. She is joined by A-list actors Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

The Mohsin Mirza directorial ‘Hook’, written by Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar, airs prime time every Wednesday only on ARY Digital.

