Kinza Hashmi turns heads on Turkey getaway

A-list TV actor and fashionista Kinza Hashmi is ruling the Gram with her stunning pictures from the latest getaway to Turkey.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kinza Hashmi continues to serve her 8.5 million followers with some major travel style inspo in her pictures from Istanbul, Turkey, as she brings on her fashion A-game to explore the city.

In the four-photo gallery, captioned simply with a flag of Turkey and hand-heart emoji, the ‘Hook’ actor looked lovely in her comfy, athleisure look comprising of a lilac cropped jacket and a pair of blue flared denim, styled only with a fuschia statement mini bag for a minimalist look.

A day earlier, she also posted a solo picture of herself, flaunting an all-black look, as she posed in a luxury car. The click, with a Bollywood song from the movie ‘Dil Tou Pagal Hai’ in the background, was captioned with “For you,” and a sparkle emoji.

Thousands of her followers in the social sphere showered their love on viral Instagram posts with likes and comments for the celebrity.

Apart from being a social media darling with at least 8.5 million followers on her fun yet glam-filled Instagram handle, Kinza Hashmi also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

