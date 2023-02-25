Kinza Hashmi will ‘never’ share secret with THIS actor

Actor Kinza Hashmi revealed whom among her showbiz buddies cannot be trusted for keeping a secret.

The ‘Hook’ star along with actor Junaid Khan was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. Both the celebs participated in fun activities and gave some fiery answers in their outing.

Answering questions put forward by Mustafa while hitting the balls by Azhar Ali, Hashmi was asked about whom among her friends Saboor Aly, Aiman Khan and Meesha Shafi, she cannot trust with a secret. After thinking for a moment, the actor replied with the name of Aly.

In another question, Mustafa asked whom among Yashma Gill, Alizeh Shah and Nazish Jahangir is most dramatic in real life. Hashmi played cleverly and refrained from taking any names. “None of these is really dramatic besides the camera,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kinza Hashmi is currently winning hearts with her performance as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’. She is joined by A-list actors Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

The Mohsin Mirza directorial ‘Hook’, written by Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar, airs prime time every Wednesday only on ARY Digital.

