Kinza Hashmi serves a chic look in latest pictures

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi is serving a chic look inspiration in her latest pictures shared on Instagram.

In the early hours of Monday, ‘Hook’ actor Kinza Hashmi, treated her 7.8 million Instagram followers with a stunning two-picture gallery of herself on the feed. “You only have one life to live. Make sure it’s yours,” she wrote in the caption on the photo and video sharing application.

The viral gallery sees the diva serve looks in an olive-toned solid co-ords set. With the simple yet chic outfit, Hashmi ditched all sorts of accessories and flaunted subtle glam makeup with accentuated eyes and straight hair.

The photos were loved by social users on the gram and received a stellar response in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kinza Hashmi is currently winning hearts with her performance as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’. She is joined by A-list actors Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

The supporting cast of the play includes Saima Noor, Hina Dilpazeer, Mirza Zain Baig, Mariam Ansari, Natasha Ali, Sohail Sameer, Waseem Abbas, and Humaira Bano.

The Mohsin Mirza directorial ‘Hook’, written by Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar, airs prime time every Wednesday only on ARY Digital.

