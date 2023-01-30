Kinza Hashmi’s killer looks on display in latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor Kinza Hashmi are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Kinza Hashmi rocked a stylish western dress in the viral pictures on the visual-sharing application. Moreover, her hairstyle, high heel shoes, and necklace made her look exquisite.

Her latest visuals got millions of likes from social media users. She expressed her feelings with her caption.

The actor has made her name in the modelling industry. She has walked the ramp in illustrious fashion and beauty shows. Moreover, the celebrity is the face of beauty and cosmetics products.

The actor is one of the most followed celebrities on the interactive platform. Her social media posts are a hit every time.

On the acting front, she plays the female protagonist in the ongoing ARY Digital drama ‘Hook‘, whose story revolves around love and revenge. The situation gets dire when arrives when Shaheer (Shahroz Sabzwari) comes in between lovebirds Haya (Kinza Hashmi) and Zayan (Mirza Zain Baig).

They have to face the wrath of Shaheer’s brother Jaffer Illahi (Faysal Quraishi), who is seeking vengeance from them for his death.

She has worked in hit dramas ‘Azmaish‘, ‘Gul o Gulzar‘ and ‘Moray Saiyaan‘.

Comments