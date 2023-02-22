Kiran Ashfaque breaks silence on separation with Imran Ashraf

Model and ex-wife of A-list actor Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque spilt details about her divorce in a recent Q&A on Instagram.

The celebrity and social media influencer recently hosted a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram, where she let out some rather shocking details about her split with the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor.

In response to a comment by an Instagrammer who asked for the reason for the ‘ideal couple’ parting ways, Ashfaque said that not everything which glitters is gold to give the perception that there was more to their ‘ideal’ marriage, not visible to fans. Another follower asked, “Imran Ashraf was such a nice man. Why did you get divorced?” to which, she clapped back saying, “Why don’t you ask him why he gave me divorce?”

A social user also tried to blame the celebrity for the divorce, owing to her ‘bold lifestyle’, Ashfaque, however, clarified that she had always been like that, and rather changed herself for someone else.

She even urged everyone not to change themself for anyone. In her following responses, Ashfaque pointed out that a major ‘red flag’ in a relationship is ‘disrespect’ and advised girls to never ignore it and instead walk out of the marriage if it happens. “Why are you still following Imran Ashraf after divorce?” a question was asked. The celebrity hit back saying that there was no such rule to unfollow the ex-husband on Instagram. It is pertinent to mention here that the celebrity couple, Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaque announced their divorce last year. In a joint statement, the former partners noted, “With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways.”

“The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents.”

Imran married Kiran in 2018. They are parents to a son Roham.

