‘Divorce is only for woman, never a man’: Kiran Ashfaque addresses criticism on second marriage

Model-turned-actor, and ex-wife of Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque breaks silence on her divorce from the A-list actor and the criticism she received from keyboard warriors in the past few days, following her second marriage.

Kiran Ashfaque has been on the receiving end of backlash and criticism for the past couple of weeks, ever since she entered into a second marriage, a little over a year after her divorce from Ashraf.

Responding to the trolls and critics in the latest podcast outing, the celebrity said, “People who ask me in the comments section about it, why don’t you ask the other person for once, ‘Why did you leave her?'”

“In our country, divorce is only for women, it is never for a man. No one will ever ask a man about his divorce,” she stated.

Ashfaque continued, “I even get told now, ‘Why did you stay silent for so many years? Why didn’t you leave him earlier.'” She explained, “It’s because of my mother, she never wanted me to leave. It was very clear from her side that whatever happens, I cannot be the one to exit the relationship, because of the repercussions from the society.”

“And she was right, that’s exactly what happened. It wasn’t only me who suffered from my divorce, but my whole family did – be it both my sisters, my brothers and even my parents,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Kiran Ashfaque and Imran Ashraf were married from 2018 to 2022. They share a son named Roham.

The ‘Khasara’ actor married for the second time earlier this month, to politician Hamza Ali Chaudhary of Pakistan People’s Party, in a private Lahore ceremony.

