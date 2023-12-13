Kiran Ashfaque’s response to social media troll goes viral

Actress Kiran Ashfaque schooled a netizen who made fun of her lifestyle after her marriage to Hamza Ali Chaudhry on Instagram.

Kiran Ashfaque, former wife of celebrity Imran Ashraf, got married for the second time to the Pakistan People’s Party focal person and adviser Hamza Ali Chaudhry earlier this month.

Netizens felicitated greetings to the couple over the marriage, but many were also unhappy about it.

They vented their frustration by posting negative comments about Kiran Ashfaque over a picture of her with her Hamza Ali Chaudhry on Instagram.

A netizen stated that Kiran Ashfaque was acting inappropriately in such a manner and the celebrity knows that she is famous because of Imran Ashraf.

They added everyone has the right to be happy, but it was wrong to be this way.

Kiran Ashfaque gave a piece of her mind to the netizen by asking why she was getting upset when she uploaded the picture on her account.

“Did I abuse or say something about you? It is my account and I would post anything I wish. Everyone is behaving like a ‘chachi and phupi (negative terms for judgmental person)’ and reacting as if I was the first woman to remarry after getting divorced.”

She said people would not have been passing such remarks if they knew her in the first place.

