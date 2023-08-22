Kiran Ashfaque reveals her obsession

Actress and model Kiran Ashfaque revealed her obsession in her latest picture from her Malaysia trip, which is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Kiran Ashfaque wrote that she is obsessed with herself on Instagram. She was pictured at the Japanese Village in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

The actress is having the time of her life in the country. She is posting clips from the outing.

She shared pictures of her at the Sunway Lagoon. Her clicks from the Petronas Towers broke the internet also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

Kiran Ashfaque, a social media darling, has 330,000 Instagram followers. She updates fans and admirers about her whereabouts on the platform.

She posts pictures and visuals of her professional endeavours on interactive applications. Moreover, the actress interacts with fans and fellow celebrities on it.

On the acting front, Kiran Ashfaque has starred in hit dramas.

She tied the knot with fellow celebrity Imran Ashraf in 2018. They “mutually and respectfully” parted ways in 2022.

The joint statement read, “With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways. The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents.”

Related – ‘It was a childhood dream…’: Kiran Ashfaque slams social user on divorce question