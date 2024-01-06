Kiran Ashfaque’s picture with son Roham goes viral

Model-turned-actor, and ex-wife of Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque has social media in awe with her latest picture, featuring their son Roham.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Kiran Ashfaque shared a new picture with her son Roham Imran Ashraf, presumably from a recently attended wedding event.

“Mera Roham,” she wrote in the caption of the two-picture gallery, featuring an old solo click of the celebrity kid as well.

Hours later Ashfaque also treated her thousands of followers with a montage reel of herself from the same event, with legendary Mehdi Hassan’s ghazal ‘Rafta Rafta Woh Mere’ in the background and caption.

The now-viral posts were received with love by her followers on Gram, who liked the post and dropped heartwarming wishes for the mother-son duo, whereas there was also a section of social users who didn’t miss a chance to troll the celebrity once again.

For the unversed, Kiran Ashfaque was married to A-list actor Imran Ashraf from 2018 to 2022, before they announced their split in a joint statement on social media.

The former couple continue to co-parent their son, Roham, 4.

The ‘Khasara’ actor married for the second time last year, to politician Hamza Ali Chaudhary of Pakistan People’s Party, in a private Lahore ceremony.

‘Divorce is only for woman, never a man’: Kiran Ashfaque addresses criticism on second marriage